VIRGINS-5 FOOLISH & 5 WISE

HOW MANY PROFESSING CHRISTIANS AT DEATH’S DOOR THINK THEY ARE READY TO GO HOME AND THEY REALLY ARE NOT? I SURE DO NOT WANT TO BE A FOOLISH BELIEVER...IT IS MY BELIEF WE ARE CLOSE TO THE TIME OF THE TRIBULATION PERIOD.



MATTHEW 7: 21 Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.



MATTHEW 7: 22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?



MATTHEW 7: 23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.



MATTHEW 7: 24 Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock:



MATTHEW 7: 25 And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.



MATTHEW 7: 26 And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand:



MATTHEW 7: 27 And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it.



TEN VIRGINS PARABLE



MATTHEW 25: 1 Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom.



MATTHEW 25: 2 And five of them were wise, and five [were] foolish.



MATTHEW 25: 3 They that [were] foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them:



MATTHEW 25: 4 But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps.



MATTHEW 25: 5 While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept.



MATTHEW 25: 6 And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.



MATTHEW 25: 7 Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps.



MATTHEW 25: 8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.



MATTHEW 25: 9 But the wise answered, saying, [Not so]; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves.



MATTHEW 25:10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut



MATTHEW 25:11 Afterward came also the other virgins, saying, Lord, Lord, open to us.



MATTHEW 25:12 But he answered and said, Verily I say unto you, I know you not.



MATTHEW 25:13 Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh.