The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Ruled To Uphold Temporary Stay on Biden’s Vaccine Mandate on Businesses

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11/12/2021 The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled to uphold the temporary stay on President Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses. The businesses suing to stop that mandate are claiming it causes as they put it, irreparable harm, and the federal government should not get involved in personal medical decisions such as vaccination.