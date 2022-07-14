Designed Post-Industrial Collapse: Dems Demand Over Half-a-Trillion Dollars to Escalate War with Russia in Ukraine

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Alex Jones breaks down the Dems plan to spend trillions to sink the world into nuclear war and collapse the modern world.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/democrats-demand-650-billion-in-imf-aid-for-ukraine-war-relief-in-the-form-of-sdrs/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/nato-europol-concerned-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-being-smuggled-to-criminal-gangs/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dutch-farmers-rise-up-against-food-system-reset/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-crucial-difference-between-the-fall-of-sri-lanka-and-the-dutch-uprising/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-economic-adviser-calls-for-more-govt-spending-as-inflation-explodes-to-9-1/
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