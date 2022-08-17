Miles Guo’s Chapter 11 Case Will Reveal CCP’s Infiltration of U.S. Judicial System

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https://gnews.org/post/p19dve915
Miles Guo stated on the August 14 broadcast that his Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in Connecticut and the verdict at the Southern District of New York will definitely go through retrial, a process that will reveal the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) infiltration of the entire U.S. justice system and the threat it poses to the United States