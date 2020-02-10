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Middle of Night Intrusion
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61 views • February 10, 2020
Then he had a visit, in the middle of the night! After frightened exchange, the door was broken in, and he was taken...
The next day Quishi made another video to let his viewers know he was okay, but had been warned. It HAD been the police that came to his door and broke it in...
THANK GOODNESS, HE WAS OKAY!!! ........ for then....
The next day Quishi made another video to let his viewers know he was okay, but had been warned. It HAD been the police that came to his door and broke it in...
THANK GOODNESS, HE WAS OKAY!!! ........ for then....
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