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SATANIC MANIFESTATIONS IN THE CHURCH
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144 views • December 16, 2021
Judgment must first began in the house of God. Decide for yourselves if Drunkenness, uncontrolled laughing, trashing about and many other weird manifestations are from the Holy Spirit or another source.
https://youtu.be/rC3guG_Ao_Q https://youtu.be/SKK1PpRbSRw
https://youtu.be/kQHsgY5EzVc https://youtu.be/KT1G4vQhinw
https://youtu.be/rC3guG_Ao_Q https://youtu.be/SKK1PpRbSRw
https://youtu.be/kQHsgY5EzVc https://youtu.be/KT1G4vQhinw
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