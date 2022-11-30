Are Multivitamins a Waste of Money?

John Brooks talks about the recent news stating that multivitamins are a waste of money. Do I need to take a Vitamin? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZkiFnSV4pg References David H. Baker Cupric Oxide Should Not Be Used As a Copper Supplement for Either Animals or Humans J. Nutr. December 1, 1999 vol. 129 no. 12 2278-2279 http://jn.nutrition.org/content/129/12/2278.full Gervasio A. Lamas, MD, et al. Oral High-Dose Multivitamins and Minerals After Myocardial Infarction: A Randomized Trial Ann Intern Med 17 December 2013, Vol. 159. No. 12 http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=1789248 Francine Grodstein, et al. Long-Term Multivitamin Supplementation and Cognitive Function in Men: A Randomized Trial Ann Intern Med 17 December 2013, Vol. 159. No. 12 http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=1789250 Stephen P. Fortmann, et al. Vitamin and Mineral Supplements in the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease and Cancer: An Updated Systematic Evidence Review for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Ann Intern Med 17 December 2013, Vol. 159. No. 12 http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=1767855 Walker JG, et al. Oral folic acid and vitamin B-12 supplementation to prevent cognitive decline in community-dwelling older adults with depressive symptoms--the Beyond Ageing Project: a randomized controlled trial. Am J Clin Nutr. 2012 Jan;95(1):194-203 http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22170358 Calton JB. Prevalence of micronutrient deficiency in popular diet plans. J Int Soc Sports Nutr. 2010 Jun 10;7 :24. doi: 10.1186/1550-2783-7-24. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2905334/

