ibérez l'info #6 - Avec Pierre Etchart et Dr Eric Ancelet & Thierry, Amélie, Salim, Chloé

Jeudi 27.10.22 : https://rumble.com/v1qbp07-librez-linfo-6-avec-pierre-etchart-and-dr-eric-ancelet-27.10.22.html SalimLaibiLLP Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/SalimLaibiLLP
POUR (re)VOIR L'ÉMISSION
EN ENTIER !
👉👉 C'est ici ⤴️ ou ici ⤵️
Crowdbunker :
• https://crowdbunker.com/v/4ciKkpTz
Odysee :
• https://odysee.com/LIBEREZ_LINFO_6:8
• https://odysee.com/@ameliepaul:8/liberezlinfo6:6
• https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2/liberez-info-27-oct-2022:a
Rumble :
• https://rumble.com/v1q8x4n-librez-linfo-6-avec-pierre-etchart-and-dr-eric-ancelet-27.10.22.html
■ Générique de fin
Esperanza - Ryon
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8IQweD-TXa4
👉 Le site de Pierre Etchart, Au service du vivant :
https://www.auserviceduvivant.info/se-reconcilier-nos-symptomes
👉 Pour commander "Pour en finir avec Pasteur - Un siècle de mystification scientifique", de Éric Ancelet :
https://www.furet.com/livres/en-finir-avec-pasteur-eric-ancelet-9782874341977.html
■ Sources :
• Cours sur les microzymas - de Alain Scohy
https://drive.google.com/file/d/16UneRmraDHwmOUbwUxb-DJjplCztMpKn/view?usp=sharing
• Thomas Rivers, diplômé de l’Université Johns Hopkins et directeur de l’Institut Rockefeller en 1937, chargé de développer la recherche « virale »
- https://centennial.rucares.org/index.php?page=modern_virology
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Milton_Rivers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.