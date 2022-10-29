Create New Account
ibérez l'info #6 - Avec Pierre Etchart et Dr Eric Ancelet & Thierry, Amélie, Salim, Chloé
luciole
Published a month ago |

Jeudi 27.10.22 : https://rumble.com/v1qbp07-librez-linfo-6-avec-pierre-etchart-and-dr-eric-ancelet-27.10.22.html SalimLaibiLLP Rumble : https://rumble.com/user/SalimLaibiLLP


POUR (re)VOIR L'ÉMISSION

EN ENTIER !

👉👉 C'est ici ⤴️ ou ici ⤵️


Crowdbunker :

• https://crowdbunker.com/v/4ciKkpTz

Odysee :

• https://odysee.com/LIBEREZ_LINFO_6:8

• https://odysee.com/@ameliepaul:8/liberezlinfo6:6

• https://odysee.com/@LeLibrePenseur.org:2/liberez-info-27-oct-2022:a

Rumble :

• https://rumble.com/v1q8x4n-librez-linfo-6-avec-pierre-etchart-and-dr-eric-ancelet-27.10.22.html


■ Générique de fin

Esperanza - Ryon

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8IQweD-TXa4


👉 Le site de Pierre Etchart, Au service du vivant :

https://www.auserviceduvivant.info/se-reconcilier-nos-symptomes


👉 Pour commander "Pour en finir avec Pasteur - Un siècle de mystification scientifique", de Éric Ancelet :

https://www.furet.com/livres/en-finir-avec-pasteur-eric-ancelet-9782874341977.html


■ Sources :

• Cours sur les microzymas - de Alain Scohy

https://drive.google.com/file/d/16UneRmraDHwmOUbwUxb-DJjplCztMpKn/view?usp=sharing

• Thomas Rivers, diplômé de l’Université Johns Hopkins et directeur de l’Institut Rockefeller en 1937, chargé de développer la recherche « virale »

- https://centennial.rucares.org/index.php?page=modern_virology

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Milton_Rivers

Keywords
infochloe frammerysalim laibiamelie paulliberezeric anceletpierre etchartthierry casasnovas

