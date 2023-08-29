Worshiping the Feminine & the Rise of Babylon

July 15th, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on how the Bible foretold the rise of goddess/feminine worship in the last days that would create the atmosphere for the one world Babylon mystery religion to take over. The Illuminati just had one of their puppets make a new song and video declaring "God Is A Woman." This is nothing but the push of the ancient religion of Babylon. It is a worship of women as goddesses and sex. The heliocentric imagery and breaking the firmament is also featured in this message of deception. The witches control Hollywood...don't let them control you. The only power against these dark forces is Jesus Christ.