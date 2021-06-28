FUNERAL DIRECTORS SPEAK OUT – THE ONLY ONES DYING ARE FROM THE VACCINE [BANNED on YOUTUBE and FB]

Funeral Directors around the world are now speaking out and are confirming what everyone has known except those who are still asleep.



- "the funeral business was very slow in Oct, Nov and Dec of 2020 but then there was a sudden spike of deaths in Jan, Feb and March when the so-called 'vaccinations' began..."

- "Nearly all the people dying had just been previously injected"

- Funeral Directors are reporting that hospitals are virtually empty and that no one is dying of covid.

- Funeral Director: "deaths in 2020 were actually lower than in 2019, there is no pandemic..."

- "It’s all a lie to deceive the public into prompting them to get the vaccine which is not in reality, a vaccine." - nor is there any "virus"

- "The government is the virus, the mainstream media is the virus, it exists in no other form..."

- Funeral Director: "even if covid existed, I'm much more frightened of the vaccine than of covid..."

- Funeral Director: "It's funny that during the entire year of 2020, I had nobody who died from what they call 'influenza', that's not normal..."

- "...this is about population reduction and control of the masses..."