WORLD ORDER "IMPERIALISM" 🎶 🎵

*IMPERIALISM*'s metamessage picks up where it left off in the group's previous work, PERMANENT REVOLUTION. Shifting its focus from Asia to the West, the entire video is filmed in Washington D.C. Political? Yes. Provocative? Most definitely. But WORLD ORDER stays true to its mission to entertain viewers with an incredible sense of humor through their visual and choreographic work.

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tblx00nIZB0

World Order

Thanks to JF for Link

