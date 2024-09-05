Jason Aldean's Viral Song Upsets The Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Las Vegas Shooting, Transgenderism In Schools & Politics In The Music Industry
* Jason Aldean survived the 2017 Las Vegas massacre only to have his character assassinated by the media.
* He’s bigger than ever.
◦ LISTEN: Try That In A Small Town
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 September 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jason-aldean
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1831377014269346137