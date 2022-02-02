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TRUDEAU in BLACKFACE (high definition)
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141 views • February 02, 2022
This video was found on Bitchute.
A new high-quality video of #TrudeauBlackFace has been leaked
Is it just me or does it look like he stuffed his pants?
Looks like it will be increasingly difficult for the SJW hero to win the election on October 21
Would be a shame if thousands of voters got to see this vid😀
https://twitter.com/BasedPoland/status/1178134076160724992
http://archive.fo/iObtR
A new high-quality video of #TrudeauBlackFace has been leaked
Is it just me or does it look like he stuffed his pants?
Looks like it will be increasingly difficult for the SJW hero to win the election on October 21
Would be a shame if thousands of voters got to see this vid😀
https://twitter.com/BasedPoland/status/1178134076160724992
http://archive.fo/iObtR
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