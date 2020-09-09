Rochester police chief 'retires', mayor looks to save own skin, did he hear beeps before being hit

#Rochester #LovelyWarren #LaronSingletary #Rochester #Prude #Retirement



President Donald Trump took too Twitter to blast the Democratic leadership in New York and Rochester after the city's police chief resigned over criticism the department faced over the suffocation death of a black man.



Trump tweeted from Air Force One as he headed to North Carolina for a rally, lambasting Dem leaders for the mass exodus following COVID-19's disastrous impact on the state.



'Police Chief, and most of the police in Rochester, N.Y., have resigned,' Trump said on Tuesday evening.



'The Democrat Mayor and, of courses, Governor Cuomo, have no idea what to do. New York State is a mess - No Money, High Taxes & Crime, Everyone Fleeing. November 3rd. We can fix it!'



Rochester police chief La'Ron Singletary, his Deputy Chief Joseph M. Morabito and Chief of Administration Mark L. Simmons are among those who have retired.



The shock resignations were announced by Mayor Lovely Warren at a virtual city council briefing on Tuesday. Council members had been expecting the chief to appear in person to discuss ongoing protests over Prude's death.



Singletary has been facing calls to resign ever since details emerged last week of Prude's death several days after his encounter with police on March 23.



Rochester, a city of 200,000 people on Lake Ontario, erupted with protests last week after the Prude family released body camera footage from the arrest.



It showed police putting a hood over the 41-year-old black man's head and pinning him to the pavement to restrain him.