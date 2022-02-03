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ThePatriotNurse:Who Should Be in Your Survival Group? These People are SOLID
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182 views • February 03, 2022
Posted 20January2022:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses groups of people to consider including in your survival group. This isn't an exhaustive list because that would take an hour at least. Just a quick video on pointers.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses groups of people to consider including in your survival group. This isn't an exhaustive list because that would take an hour at least. Just a quick video on pointers.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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