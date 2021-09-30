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Gen. Milley Denies Classifying Newsmax as Domestic Terrorist Organization
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50 views • September 30, 2021
At today’s House hearing, General Milley was pressed on a claim made in Bob Woodward's new book 'Peril,’ which says Milley classified Newsmax and the Epic Times as domestic terrorist organizations responsible for Jan. 6.
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