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Sean Stone - The Pedo World Is Deep & Wide, Epstein/Maxwell Just The Tip Of The Iceberg
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Today’s Guest: Sean Stone
Website: Sean Stone
http://seanstone.info

Best Kept Secret - https://vimeo.com/ondemand/bestkeptsecret

The Paradigm of Money - https://theparadigmofmoneyfilm.com/

Sean Stone is a filmmaker, media host, author, actor, poet, speaker, and above all, truth-seeker and spiritual activist. He has a new documentary out called best kept secret, this documentary lays out the hidden agenda of the dark elite in a six-part documentary series. The documentary visits the dark world of Human trafficking, pedophilia.  Sean begins the conversation explaining why he created the documentary Best Kept Secret. Sean explains that the pedo world is deep and wide and politicians, Hollywood and royals are all involved. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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