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Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage http://TruthCatRadio.com
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Steven´s book, Lasers, Cavers, and MAGIC. Chapter the Metropolitans, p. 78. “B said that the elevator my brother had seen went down several miles. It did not use cables but some form of advanced magnetic drive to go up and down. The first level she reached housed two hundred psychics that she said were Nazis who were there for the purpose of defeating incursions by other psychics attempting to probe below them, apparently they failed. She said that below this were several levels of construction that consisted of large tunnels that radiated from a central hub like spokes on a wheel. Inside of these tunnels where living areas and support facilities like you would need for a city. People were living there. She said that everything was extremely luxurious with large amounts of art work, fine marble and gold fixtures. She said there appeared to be additional entrances to this underground city that led up to private homes in the area near the museum. She reported that the lighting and power used in this city seemed to be of some advanced technology unavailable to us on the surface. B also described a transport that was like a train that moved at super speed in two directions from this complex. One direction went out to sea and traveling underground and would emerge at a similar base located under Santa Catalina Island, where there was access to a submarine pen. The other direction went on to an additional underground complex beneath the China lake military base and from there to more bases such as Area 51 and beyond. “At the very bottom of the facility under the Getty. B. described a place that was used for worshiping Satan.”   Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."

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