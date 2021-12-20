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Video: Alex Jones Tried To Stop Jan 6th Riot: Tucker Carlson Reports
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20 views • December 20, 2021
As Alex Jones files his historic lawsuit against the illegal Jan 6th Congressional committee here is a report from earlier this month produced by Tucker Carlson showing how Alex tried to prevent patriots from entering the Capitol.
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The Alex Jones Show
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The Alex Jones Show
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