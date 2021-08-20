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President Trump talking about HCQ March 20, 2020.
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51 views • August 20, 2021
President Trump talking about HCQ March 20, 2020.
MSM as usual being snarky for their libtard friends.
Dr. Fauci giving his 2 cents about why we can't use a drug safer than aspirin and that is FDA approve.
Now he thinks its okay to shoot poison into everyone without clinical trials, FDA approval, was already known to have dangerous side effects and may or may not be effective. Quite a spin Fauci gives for his Big Pharma friends, for himself also.
By the way, Biden's a idiot.
MSM as usual being snarky for their libtard friends.
Dr. Fauci giving his 2 cents about why we can't use a drug safer than aspirin and that is FDA approve.
Now he thinks its okay to shoot poison into everyone without clinical trials, FDA approval, was already known to have dangerous side effects and may or may not be effective. Quite a spin Fauci gives for his Big Pharma friends, for himself also.
By the way, Biden's a idiot.
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