MULTIPLE Biblical Wormwood-Planet x system objects in my NW ohio sky / REAL-TALK with me / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





Nov 2, 2022





MULTIPLE Biblical Wormwood-Planet x system objects+possible other planetary objects in my Northwest Ohio sky (10 minutes away from the Glass city-Toledo Ohio) /REAL-TALK with me-LOVE+FORGIVR OTHERS-TIMING IS "LITERALLY SHORT"/THE FIERY RED DRAGON-WORMWOOD-NEMESIS THE DESTROYER IS HERE+COMING-YOU BETTER BE PREPARED SPIRITUALLY!!!/READ BELOW. Today is now 11/2/22. The video footage I'm showing I caught around sunset time hours earlier around and after 7 PM east coast usa time in Ohio, USA....it took forever to upload this from a different phone so it's almost midnight here now...i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video you'll see video footage caught by me showing different planetary and planet x system bodies passing I know for sure in my east, my north and my western skies 10 minutes away from Toledo ohio USA, not to far from The eastern united states... and some real talk with me... I Apologize if the phone was way to shakey this time. Though cold weather hitting ohio and my sore neck and shoulders didnt help me much trying to hold the camera up though I recorded what I could. The video cut shorter than I wanted though as I said in my video read my full notes in my comments section under my video... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope anyone new to my channel, if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fPUNNmxd8w



