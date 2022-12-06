Situation Update, Dec 6, 2022 - Live births plummeting around the world as mRNA jabs accelerate depopulation

0:00 Lead Contamination

2:55 Other News

5:25 Food Shortage

23:50 Depopulation

45:15 Bill Gates

56:40 Dr. Tau Braun





- Toxic heavy metals found in Disney-themed children's pajamas

- Left-wing lawyer Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison

- Egg shortage strikes the UK

- Why do they mass slaughter millions of chickenc from a simple flu?

- Seniors are skipping meals due to inflation under Biden

- One year anniversary of passing of Greg Caton

- PeterSweden reports on government seizing 3,000 farms to collapse food production

- Life births plummeting around the world among vaccine-obedient countries

- Depopulation accelerates with fewer births, more deaths

- Medical system collapsing in America, 124 prescription meds in short supply

- Ron DeSantis announces plan to hold Pfizer and Moderna accountable for vax deception

- Bill Gates patent claims exclusive rights to computerize the human body

- My impression of Sam Bankman-Fried speaking like a "genius" moron

- Katie Hobbs STOLE the election in Arizona, censored critics, certified the fraud

- Interview with Tau Braun





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





