Situation Update, Dec 6, 2022 - Live births plummeting around the world as mRNA jabs accelerate depopulation

0:00 Lead Contamination
2:55 Other News
5:25 Food Shortage
23:50 Depopulation
45:15 Bill Gates
56:40 Dr. Tau Braun
- Toxic heavy metals found in Disney-themed children's pajamas
- Left-wing lawyer Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison
- Egg shortage strikes the UK
- Why do they mass slaughter millions of chickenc from a simple flu?
- Seniors are skipping meals due to inflation under Biden
- One year anniversary of passing of Greg Caton
- PeterSweden reports on government seizing 3,000 farms to collapse food production
- Life births plummeting around the world among vaccine-obedient countries
- Depopulation accelerates with fewer births, more deaths
- Medical system collapsing in America, 124 prescription meds in short supply
- Ron DeSantis announces plan to hold Pfizer and Moderna accountable for vax deception
- Bill Gates patent claims exclusive rights to computerize the human body
- My impression of Sam Bankman-Fried speaking like a "genius" moron
- Katie Hobbs STOLE the election in Arizona, censored critics, certified the fraud
- Interview with Tau Braun
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.