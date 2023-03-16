X22 REPORT Ep. 3021b-Scavino Sends Message, Think Andrew Jackson, The [DS] Panic Is Real, Narrative Shift Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3021b- March 15, 2023

Scavino Sends Message,Think Andrew Jackson, The [DS] Panic Is Real, Narrative Shift Coming

Trump is following in the foot steps of Andrew Jackson. He has spent the time getting the people behind him just like AJ. Scavino confirmed this with a Truth post. The [DS] is so panicked that they are going to attempt a narrative shift. They are now building the narrative for many different events. This will fail in the end just like everything else.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

