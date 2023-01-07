The window of opportunity is closing

Create New Account
I really hope people will really open their eyes and see what is going on. Things are changing so fast we are running out of time. I’m not illiterate I’m blind in one eye and it’s hard to see to read. Plus I’m from the south and I just speak slowly 🍑😂😂🍑 please check out  Letsbograndon,Reverend Christine, glock1911 and the new patriot. If you have a channel please leave the name of it in the comments let’s unite on brighteon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

