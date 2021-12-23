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Nurses Speak Out About Vax Injuries and Deaths
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24 views • December 23, 2021
Australian nurses speak out anonymously about what they're seeing happening to people who have been injected with the Covid mRNA drugs. "I have seen suffering like I have never seen before," said one. "The Vax does more harm than good." Effects include septic shock, death, and so on. These nurses are threatened with cancellation of their licenses if they speak out publicly.
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