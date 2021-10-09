Watch Mom Get Standing Ovation After Calling for "Mass Exodus" From Public Schools!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quisha King, a Florida mom at the Family Research Council's annual "Pray, Vote, Stand Summit", got a standing ovation for calling on parents to orchestrate a mass exodus from the public schools because of the communist racist anti-white/anti-American Critical Race Theory (CRT) indoctrination.
Full article and video: https://www.wnd.com/2021/10/mom-gets-standing-ovation-virginia-calling-mass-exodus-public-schools/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igB51HtdiTM&t=7729s