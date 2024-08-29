© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Aug 29, 2019] TFR 158 - Revolutionary Radio: The London Bridge, Arizona and a Judas Coin (30.8K views on YouTube!)
43 views • 8 months ago
This pre-recorded show originally aired on TFR on Sept. 4, 2019. My guest on this (pre-recorded) broadcast was Nathan Reynolds. We discussed some pretty dark stuff dealing with occult rituals in the desert of Arizona... where the London Bridge has been re-located. Nathan also revealed some more of his family's dark history and in the process discussed one of the 30 pieces of silver used to betray Christ and how it is being used today.
This was supposed to air last night on TFR, but it didn't for some reason, so I'm airing it as a live broadcast tonight here on my YouTube channel.
website: https://snatchedfromtheflames.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
This was supposed to air last night on TFR, but it didn't for some reason, so I'm airing it as a live broadcast tonight here on my YouTube channel.

website: https://snatchedfromtheflames.com
website: https://snatchedfromtheflames.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
