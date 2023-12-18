Create New Account
Neil Oliver: How many more have to die before we say enough is enough?
(Dec 16, 2023) 'How many more have to die before we say enough is enough? The excess deaths from Covid (whatever Covid was) keeps cycling upwards.'


'Soon, when the reality lands at our feet we will have a choice... either to blindly stumble towards a dark place, or to stop and take a stand against those who seek to take from the world, and not to give.'


GBN news https://www.gbnews.com


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzFfBEEfS3Q

