Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Jesus Really Meant by “Turn the Other Cheek” | Sadhguru Exclusive
30 views
channel image
Spiritual Sadhguru
Published Yesterday |

Sadhguru throws light on popular teaching of Jesus – ‘turn the other cheek’ – and explain what it really means, and its relevance in our times.

Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Moon Reading

LEARN MORE : CLICK HERE

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in. 

Save Soil Movement Launched by Sadhguru, Save Soil is the world's largest people's movement, reaching 3.91 billion people to address impending soil extinction by supporting governments to create policies for soil revitalization.

Keywords
spiritualityspiritual warfarespiritual abusespiritual giftsspiritual awakeningspiritual healthspiritual artspritualspiritual advisorspiritual gangsterspiritual gifts testkadamb spritual stayspirituality definitionspiritual psychosisspiritual quotesspiritual meaningspiritual awakening meaningspiritual awakening symptomsspiritual animalspiritual alchemyspiritual awakening testspiritual song amharic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket