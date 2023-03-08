What Jesus Really Meant by “Turn the Other Cheek” | Sadhguru Exclusive

Sadhguru throws light on popular teaching of Jesus – ‘turn the other cheek’ – and explain what it really means, and its relevance in our times.

Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

Save Soil Movement Launched by Sadhguru, Save Soil is the world's largest people's movement, reaching 3.91 billion people to address impending soil extinction by supporting governments to create policies for soil revitalization.



