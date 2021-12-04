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Dr. Syed Haider Talks Covid Treatments & Stays For Top News w/ Resistance Chicks! 12/3/21
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162 views • December 04, 2021
Plus: Supreme Court Hears Case Challenging Roe V Wade
Dr Syed Haider went viral with a tweet back in August that stated he had treated 4,000 acute covid cases with ivermectin and fluvoxamine, with only 5 hospitalizations and zero deaths. Since then he has created a team of doctors with the goal of getting early treatment into the hands of as many people as they can. He came on this week's Brighteon.TV segment and ended up staying for the whole show! We talked about everything from vaccines to the Supreme Court Hearing. The justices heard arguments on Wednesday in the most significant challenge in decades to its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which declared abortion to be protected by the U.S. Constitution. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, brings into question the constitutionality of Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which would make abortions performed after 15 weeks of pregnancy unlawful. The Court announced in May it will decide “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional” in the United States. You don't want to miss this VERY special show!
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supreme courtproliferoe v wadered pillvaccine reactionscovid 19hydroxychloroquineivermectinflccccovid treatmentsfluvoxaminesyed haider
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy