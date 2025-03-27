BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Holy Spirit Fire: When Bold Prayer Ignites Supernatural Breakthroughs
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
0
1 month ago

In this powerful third installment of Pastor Roderick Webster’s series, discover how unified prayer doesn’t just move mountains—it shakes the foundations of heaven itself! 🌟 Based on Acts 4, learn why miracles, boldness, and revival explode when the church prays in one accord. 👉 Key Takeaways: How the early church’s prayers literally shook their meeting place—and what it means for us today. The urgent call to spiritual readiness: “Are you prepared to go home?” (A gripping story of life, loss, and eternity.) Why unity and generosity are non-negotiable for a miracle-working church. Don’t miss this soul-stirring episode of Words from the Word—like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 to catch every life-changing message. Share this with someone who needs a fresh fire for prayer!

Keywords
bible teachingpower of prayersigns and wonderschristian unityfaith in actionanswered prayerholy spirit powerspiritual readinesswords from the wordpastor roderick websteracts 4 sermonchurch miraclesunity in churchprayer and revivalbold evangelism
Chapters

00:00Introduction: The Power of a Praying Church

00:18Belief in Miracles

01:47The Role of Boldness in Faith

03:10Unity and the Holy Spirit

03:40Unity in the Holy Ghost

04:17Boldness in Preaching

05:13Answered Prayers and God's Will

05:54The Power of a Praying Church

06:58The Importance of Boldness

07:40Personal Reflections and Experiences

08:01Longing for Home

10:02Tragic News and Reflections

11:59Unity and Generosity in the Church

14:05The Importance of Prayer in Revival

