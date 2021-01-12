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PART 1: Decision Time: Take the Shot? Mark of the Beast? What Comes Next - JD Farag [mirrored]
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196 views • January 12, 2021
Mirrored copy of "Bible Prophecy Update – January 10th, 2021" posted on the J.D. Farag channel on YouTube.URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtjJ9dhC2dESubscribe to Pastor JD’s new prophecy website at http://jdfarag.org. PROPHECY UPDATE LINKS:
Question #1 - Will the vaccine become the mark of the beast foretold of in the book of Revelation? - Palisade Microneedle, News Break https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2090616353360/the-palisade-microneedle-vaccine-mark-of-the-beast
- NIH National Center for Biotechnology Information - “Creating Self-Illuminating Quantum Dot Conjugates” https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17406398/
- Scientific American - Luciferase Quantum Dot Tattoo https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
- Georgia Tech YouTube video - Quantum Dot Microneedle Patches https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msS04cMF8l0
Question #2 - Will the vaccine change your human DNA?
- December 13th, 2020 Prophecy Update https://youtu.be/izdm0zw3m-k
- Bill Gates – RNA and DNA vaccines https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine - Science News - CRISPR/Cas9 technology https://www.sciencenews.org/article/crispr-gene-editor-first-human-clinical-trials
- Bill and Melinda Gates Brussels Belgium, January 22nd, 2015 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec0XZDgQ7XU
- Catherine Austin Fitts, Transhumanism Operating System https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/
- Moderna – “Our Operating System - The ‘Software of Life” https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Question #3 - Will the vaccine be mandated?
- New York Legislation – Mandated Vaccine and Detention Facilities https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2021/A416
Question #4 - Will the vaccine have fetal tissue from aborted babies?
- Kennedy Institute of Ethics, Georgetown University - Cells Used and Vaccines Produced Using Aborted Fetuses https://bioethics.georgetown.edu/2017/01/is-it-true-that-there-are-vaccines-produced-using-aborted-fetuses/
- COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca - ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]. https://vcdn-english.vnecdn.net/2021/01/04/vaccine-1609746578-1609746591-4826-1609746731_720x480.jpg
- AstraZeneca Global Policy https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/PDF/2016/Bioethics_policy.pdf
- Additional AstraZeneca Global Policy https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/our-company/Documents/Bioethics-Policy.pdf
- NBC News – How cells taken from decades-old fetal tissue are used in Covid-19 drug research https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/how-cells-taken-decades-old-fetal-tissue-are-used-covid-n1242740
- The National Review - The Facts about the COVID Vaccines and Fetal Cell Lines https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/12/the-facts-about-the-pfizer-and-moderna-vaccines-and-fetal-cell-lines/
- Science Mag - Abortion opponents protest COVID-19 vaccines’ use of fetal cells https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/abortion-opponents-protest-covid-19-vaccines-use-fetal-cells
Question #5 - Will I personally take the vaccine?
- Spiro Skouras, YouTube Channel Interview with Dr. Paul Thomas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCkOv7pVVEI
- Bitchute Video - “Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE [SHOT]!!” https://www.bitchute.com/video/pWdZYW4YogjW/
- Fox News, Laura Ingraham Interview with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi https://www.mediamatters.org/laura-ingraham/fox-guest-says-covid-vaccine-downright-dangerous-and-will-send-you-your-doom Brett Adkisson (ACCI) - [email protected]
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God bless you. Maranatha!
Question #1 - Will the vaccine become the mark of the beast foretold of in the book of Revelation? - Palisade Microneedle, News Break https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2090616353360/the-palisade-microneedle-vaccine-mark-of-the-beast
- NIH National Center for Biotechnology Information - “Creating Self-Illuminating Quantum Dot Conjugates” https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17406398/
- Scientific American - Luciferase Quantum Dot Tattoo https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
- Georgia Tech YouTube video - Quantum Dot Microneedle Patches https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msS04cMF8l0
Question #2 - Will the vaccine change your human DNA?
- December 13th, 2020 Prophecy Update https://youtu.be/izdm0zw3m-k
- Bill Gates – RNA and DNA vaccines https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine - Science News - CRISPR/Cas9 technology https://www.sciencenews.org/article/crispr-gene-editor-first-human-clinical-trials
- Bill and Melinda Gates Brussels Belgium, January 22nd, 2015 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec0XZDgQ7XU
- Catherine Austin Fitts, Transhumanism Operating System https://www.planetlockdownfilm.com/
- Moderna – “Our Operating System - The ‘Software of Life” https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Question #3 - Will the vaccine be mandated?
- New York Legislation – Mandated Vaccine and Detention Facilities https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2021/A416
Question #4 - Will the vaccine have fetal tissue from aborted babies?
- Kennedy Institute of Ethics, Georgetown University - Cells Used and Vaccines Produced Using Aborted Fetuses https://bioethics.georgetown.edu/2017/01/is-it-true-that-there-are-vaccines-produced-using-aborted-fetuses/
- COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca - ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]. https://vcdn-english.vnecdn.net/2021/01/04/vaccine-1609746578-1609746591-4826-1609746731_720x480.jpg
- AstraZeneca Global Policy https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/PDF/2016/Bioethics_policy.pdf
- Additional AstraZeneca Global Policy https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/our-company/Documents/Bioethics-Policy.pdf
- NBC News – How cells taken from decades-old fetal tissue are used in Covid-19 drug research https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/how-cells-taken-decades-old-fetal-tissue-are-used-covid-n1242740
- The National Review - The Facts about the COVID Vaccines and Fetal Cell Lines https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/12/the-facts-about-the-pfizer-and-moderna-vaccines-and-fetal-cell-lines/
- Science Mag - Abortion opponents protest COVID-19 vaccines’ use of fetal cells https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/abortion-opponents-protest-covid-19-vaccines-use-fetal-cells
Question #5 - Will I personally take the vaccine?
- Spiro Skouras, YouTube Channel Interview with Dr. Paul Thomas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCkOv7pVVEI
- Bitchute Video - “Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE [SHOT]!!” https://www.bitchute.com/video/pWdZYW4YogjW/
- Fox News, Laura Ingraham Interview with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi https://www.mediamatters.org/laura-ingraham/fox-guest-says-covid-vaccine-downright-dangerous-and-will-send-you-your-doom Brett Adkisson (ACCI) - [email protected]
==================================
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
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Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
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God bless you. Maranatha!
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