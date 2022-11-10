New Home Prices Halved in 31 Second-Tier Cities Amid Pandemic

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https://gnews.org/articles/516250
Summary：11/09/2022 Among the 31 second-tier cities, there are 17 cities where new house prices fell year-on-year in the past year, and 28 cities where second hand house prices fell year-on-year.