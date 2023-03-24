Create New Account
Who Gets Self-Inflicted Wounds? Proverbs 23:29-30
ibugullc
Published 20 hours ago
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Who Gets Self-Inflicted Wounds?

Proverbs 23:29-30 (NIV).

29) Who has woe? Who has sorrow?

Who has strife? Who has complaints?

Who has needless bruises? Who has bloodshot eyes?

30) Those who linger over wine,

who go to sample bowls of mixed wine.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Alcoholic beverages must be consumed in moderation.

Abstention is wiser, but not obligatory.

https://pc1.tiny.us/4kb3w8e3

