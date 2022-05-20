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ANAKRINO, This Solved EVERYTHING , Even Who WE ARE
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13 views • May 20, 2022
350 anakrínō (from 303 /aná, "up, completing a process," which intensifies 2919 /krínō, "to select by separating/judging") – properly, to distinguish by vigorously judging "down to up," i.e. closely examining (investigating) through "the process of careful study, evaluation and judgment" (L & N, 1, 27.44); "to examine, investigate, question (so J. B. Lightfoot, Notes, 181f).
[The prefix 303 /aná ("up") shows the process involved that takes krinō ("judging/separating") up to its needed conclusion. Accordingly, 350 (anakrínō) is often used in its forensic sense in the ancient world. It can even refer to "examination by torture" (see Field, Notes, 120f, Abbott-Smith).]
[The prefix 303 /aná ("up") shows the process involved that takes krinō ("judging/separating") up to its needed conclusion. Accordingly, 350 (anakrínō) is often used in its forensic sense in the ancient world. It can even refer to "examination by torture" (see Field, Notes, 120f, Abbott-Smith).]
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