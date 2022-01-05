MITÄ SINUN TULEE TIETÄÄ

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1 view • January 05, 2022
Tämän videon julkaisu ja käännös tapahtuvat Parabel of the Vineyard luvalla 2022
This video is published and translated with permission from Parable of the Vineyard in 2022
Parable of the Vineyard
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKSIiroBiO2cYVMupPFjuJqtVHAU15SoH
John 3:16, the most popular verse in the world, yet many have no idea what the whole story is. Join us, as we allow the Spirit of the Most High unveil the true meaning and lesson to be learned from John 3:16-21. This is #TheGospel
#John316 #Salvation
Blessed be Yahuah Tseva'oth through his son, Yahusha Ha'Mashiach.
Music:
Ak - Blossom, Train after Train, Gone and Pulses
Listen to them in our playlist section: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LIVE FELLOWSHIP:
Friday - 8pm CST: Weekly Gathering
Backup Channel (POTV2)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO_X...
If you prefer a Podcast style, here is our Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-858921389
BitChute Channel:
BitChute- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gt7o...
~If you register for an account, use this link - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Also you can find this content on LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ParableOfTh...
*If you feel led to assist me in this journey, always pray about it first, to make sure it's YHWH's will, as he may have other plans. Also, please do not put yourself in a bind to help, as our needs are currently being met, HalleluYah!
This would be a love offering (not a tithe)
-We are not a 501c3 for many reasons and unfortunately, your gifts would not be tax deductible.
Mail:
Adam Fink
P.O. Box 557
Nixa, MO. 65714
Email: [email protected]
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/parableofthevin... (Paypal - Pick "friends and family" option for no fee)
For a convenient monthly system:
https://www.patreon.com/POTV (Patreon)
Our Preferred Scriptures: The CEPHER
It includes the restored names of the Father and our Messiah, as well as containing the 14 removed books of the Apocrypha and other Dead Sea Scroll manuscripts.
www.cepher.net?af=31
use code "POTV" for 10% off
(The 10% goes to me, so if funds are tight for you and this will help you afford one, send me an email and I will send you that amount via Paypal or mail)
This book is not cheap, but you get what you pay for. If you are low on funds, you can read it (the books included in the 66 book cannon) for free with the E-Sword app
If you have a low income and need a free bible, please email me.
If you're in the market for CBD oil, please visit one of our own; he has his own organic farm and marketplace. http://www.zionsgarden.net/ (use code: "potv" at checkout)
Minun nimeni on Adam. Minulla ei ole muuta agendaa kuin totuus. Minut johdettiin totuuden matkalle ja huomasin, että Yahuahin Sana oli totuus. Uskon, että Yahusha on ainoa tie Isämme luo ja ainoa todellinen totuus tässä maailmassa. Valitse, luota ja seuraa häntä ennen kuin se on tehty. Tältä kanavalta löydät paikan rakastaa, kasvaa ja olla yhteydessä todelliseen rakkauteen, mikä tapahtuu Hengessä, kiittäen kaikkensa Yahuahille, Isällemme. Teen parhaani ladatakseni videoita niin usein kuin mahdollista, ja teemme viikoittaisen suoratoiston/virtuaalisen kirkon/seurakunnan joka perjantai klo 20.00 CST, täällä YouTubessa ja Torah Portionsissa, jotka seuraavat heti sen jälkeen.
Herra siunatkoon sinua ja varjelkoon sinua:
Herra kirkastakoon kasvonsa sinulle ja olkoon sinulle armollinen.
Herra kohottaa kasvonsa sinun päällesi ja antakoon sinulle rauhan.
Ja he panevat minun nimeni Israelin lasten päälle, ja minä siunaan
Numer. 6:24-27
Joh. 3:16, maailman suosituin jae, mutta monilla ei ole aavistustakaan, mikä koko tarina on. Liity joukkoomme, kun annamme Korkeimman Hengen paljastaa todellisen merkityksen ja opittavan Joh. 3:16-21:n. Tämä on #TheGospel
#John316 #Pelastus
Siunattu olkoon Yahuah Tseva'oth hänen poikansa Yahusha Ha'Mashiachin kautta.
Musiikki:Ak - Blossom, Train after Train, Gone and Pulses
Kuuntele ne soittolistaosiossa: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LIVE TUTKIMUS:
Perjantai - 20:00 CST: Viikoittainen kokoontuminen
Varakanava (POTV2)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO_X...
Jos pidät Podcast-tyylistä, tässä Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-858921389
BitChute kanava:
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gt7o...
~Jos rekisteröit tilin, käytä tätä linkkiä - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Löydät myös tämän sisällön LBRY:stä:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ParableOfTh...
*Jos tunnet johdatuksen auttamaan minua tällä matkalla, rukoile siitä aina ensin varmistaaksesi, että se on YHWH:n tahto, sillä hänellä saattaa olla muita suunnitelmia. Älä myöskään sido itseäsi auttamiseen, sillä tarpeemme täyttyvät tällä hetkellä, HalleluYah!
Tämä olisi rakkausuhri (ei kymmenykset)
Posti:
Adam Fink
P.O. Laatikko 557
Nixa, MO 65714
Tämän videon julkaisu ja käännös tapahtuvat Parabel of the Vineyard luvalla 2022
Sähköposti:
[email protected]
This video is published and translated with permission from Parable of the Vineyard in 2022
Parable of the Vineyard
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKSIiroBiO2cYVMupPFjuJqtVHAU15SoH
John 3:16, the most popular verse in the world, yet many have no idea what the whole story is. Join us, as we allow the Spirit of the Most High unveil the true meaning and lesson to be learned from John 3:16-21. This is #TheGospel
#John316 #Salvation
Blessed be Yahuah Tseva'oth through his son, Yahusha Ha'Mashiach.
Music:
Ak - Blossom, Train after Train, Gone and Pulses
Listen to them in our playlist section: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LIVE FELLOWSHIP:
Friday - 8pm CST: Weekly Gathering
Backup Channel (POTV2)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO_X...
If you prefer a Podcast style, here is our Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-858921389
BitChute Channel:
BitChute- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gt7o...
~If you register for an account, use this link - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Also you can find this content on LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ParableOfTh...
*If you feel led to assist me in this journey, always pray about it first, to make sure it's YHWH's will, as he may have other plans. Also, please do not put yourself in a bind to help, as our needs are currently being met, HalleluYah!
This would be a love offering (not a tithe)
-We are not a 501c3 for many reasons and unfortunately, your gifts would not be tax deductible.
Mail:
Adam Fink
P.O. Box 557
Nixa, MO. 65714
Email: [email protected]
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/parableofthevin... (Paypal - Pick "friends and family" option for no fee)
For a convenient monthly system:
https://www.patreon.com/POTV (Patreon)
Our Preferred Scriptures: The CEPHER
It includes the restored names of the Father and our Messiah, as well as containing the 14 removed books of the Apocrypha and other Dead Sea Scroll manuscripts.
www.cepher.net?af=31
use code "POTV" for 10% off
(The 10% goes to me, so if funds are tight for you and this will help you afford one, send me an email and I will send you that amount via Paypal or mail)
This book is not cheap, but you get what you pay for. If you are low on funds, you can read it (the books included in the 66 book cannon) for free with the E-Sword app
If you have a low income and need a free bible, please email me.
If you're in the market for CBD oil, please visit one of our own; he has his own organic farm and marketplace. http://www.zionsgarden.net/ (use code: "potv" at checkout)
Minun nimeni on Adam. Minulla ei ole muuta agendaa kuin totuus. Minut johdettiin totuuden matkalle ja huomasin, että Yahuahin Sana oli totuus. Uskon, että Yahusha on ainoa tie Isämme luo ja ainoa todellinen totuus tässä maailmassa. Valitse, luota ja seuraa häntä ennen kuin se on tehty. Tältä kanavalta löydät paikan rakastaa, kasvaa ja olla yhteydessä todelliseen rakkauteen, mikä tapahtuu Hengessä, kiittäen kaikkensa Yahuahille, Isällemme. Teen parhaani ladatakseni videoita niin usein kuin mahdollista, ja teemme viikoittaisen suoratoiston/virtuaalisen kirkon/seurakunnan joka perjantai klo 20.00 CST, täällä YouTubessa ja Torah Portionsissa, jotka seuraavat heti sen jälkeen.
Herra siunatkoon sinua ja varjelkoon sinua:
Herra kirkastakoon kasvonsa sinulle ja olkoon sinulle armollinen.
Herra kohottaa kasvonsa sinun päällesi ja antakoon sinulle rauhan.
Ja he panevat minun nimeni Israelin lasten päälle, ja minä siunaan
Numer. 6:24-27
Joh. 3:16, maailman suosituin jae, mutta monilla ei ole aavistustakaan, mikä koko tarina on. Liity joukkoomme, kun annamme Korkeimman Hengen paljastaa todellisen merkityksen ja opittavan Joh. 3:16-21:n. Tämä on #TheGospel
#John316 #Pelastus
Siunattu olkoon Yahuah Tseva'oth hänen poikansa Yahusha Ha'Mashiachin kautta.
Musiikki:Ak - Blossom, Train after Train, Gone and Pulses
Kuuntele ne soittolistaosiossa: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LIVE TUTKIMUS:
Perjantai - 20:00 CST: Viikoittainen kokoontuminen
Varakanava (POTV2)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO_X...
Jos pidät Podcast-tyylistä, tässä Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-858921389
BitChute kanava:
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gt7o...
~Jos rekisteröit tilin, käytä tätä linkkiä - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Löydät myös tämän sisällön LBRY:stä:
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ParableOfTh...
*Jos tunnet johdatuksen auttamaan minua tällä matkalla, rukoile siitä aina ensin varmistaaksesi, että se on YHWH:n tahto, sillä hänellä saattaa olla muita suunnitelmia. Älä myöskään sido itseäsi auttamiseen, sillä tarpeemme täyttyvät tällä hetkellä, HalleluYah!
Tämä olisi rakkausuhri (ei kymmenykset)
Posti:
Adam Fink
P.O. Laatikko 557
Nixa, MO 65714
Tämän videon julkaisu ja käännös tapahtuvat Parabel of the Vineyard luvalla 2022
Sähköposti:
[email protected]
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