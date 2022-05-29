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Two more surveys confirm that the COVID vaccines aren't safe or effective
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103 views • May 29, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
This video highlights my two most recent surveys done on 5/22/22. One survey shows 55% of people had their cancer get dramatically worse after the vaccine. In no cases did it get better.
The other survey showed a dramatic increase in miscarriage rates since the vaccines rolled out. It also showed that the vaccines are killing at least as many people as COVID is. Instead of reducing deaths, we're doubling deaths with the vaccines, killing over an estimated 700,000 Americans.
For more details, see https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/eight-different-surveys-all-show
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15vf33-two-more-surveys-confirm-that-the-covid-vaccines-arent-safe-or-effective.html
This video highlights my two most recent surveys done on 5/22/22. One survey shows 55% of people had their cancer get dramatically worse after the vaccine. In no cases did it get better.
The other survey showed a dramatic increase in miscarriage rates since the vaccines rolled out. It also showed that the vaccines are killing at least as many people as COVID is. Instead of reducing deaths, we're doubling deaths with the vaccines, killing over an estimated 700,000 Americans.
For more details, see https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/eight-different-surveys-all-show
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15vf33-two-more-surveys-confirm-that-the-covid-vaccines-arent-safe-or-effective.html
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