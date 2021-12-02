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Wesley J. Smith: Host of Humanize Podcast, Chairman of Center on Human Exceptionalism + Author
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On this episode of The Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs interviews Wesley J. Smith. Wesley J. Smith is the host of Humanize Podcast, Chairman of the Discovery Institute of Center on Human Exceptionalism, and an award-winning author whose works have appeared in the op-ed pages of The Epoch Times among other places. We had him on to discuss the Culture of Death in the West, the woke dehumanization of women, and why the vaccine mandate is Biden's exploding cigar.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Wesley J. Smith Links:
- @theWesleyJSmith | Twitter: https://twitter.com/theWesleyJSmith
- Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism: https://humanexceptionalism.center/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Wesley J. Smith Links:
- @theWesleyJSmith | Twitter: https://twitter.com/theWesleyJSmith
- Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism: https://humanexceptionalism.center/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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