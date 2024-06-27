Germans in Argentina, Roswell, NASA and the Bell UFO – Dr. Joseph Farrell Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3.

Nazi secrets, technology, and influence after WWII.

Nazis set up extra-territorial state in Argentina for research & power return.

Joseph argues that the European Union's structure is similar to a Nazi plan from World War II.

Joseph believes that Roswell incident involves Nazi technology, despite Laura Eisenhower's claims.

Nazi secrets in Argentina and US government cover-up.

Brian Ruhe and Joseph discuss the Roswell incident and the US government's denial of recovering Nazi technology. Brian disagrees with Joseph's view on this.

Joseph suggests that the Nazi party never surrendered and that the US government invented the Roswell mythology to cover up the truth.

Roswell, UFOs, and a former Nazi scientist's involvement in Apollo space flights.

Joseph reveals McCarthy's committee transcripts expose secret military bases and programs.

Joseph and Brian discuss McCarthy's involvement in the UFO subject and his assassination.

Former Nazi Dr. Kurt Davis led Apollo spaceflights, ran UFO desk after retiring from NASA.

Nazi technology and extraterrestrial life.

Joseph argues that Nazi technology was used in the moon landings, citing inconsistencies in the footage.

He believes that this technology enabled the astronauts to leave the moon and return to Earth.

Joseph argues that Roswell crash is not extraterrestrial, but advanced human tech.

Roswell UFO incident and extraterrestrial life, with a focus on the morality of ETS involvement.

Joseph suggests that the Roswell incident may be related to radar interference.

Brian Ruhe agrees that there could be truth to the radar interference story, but thinks it is extraterrestrial life.

