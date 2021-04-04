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If You're A Cop, Listen Up! - And Stop Referring To The Public As "FUCKING CIVILIANS"
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1432 views • April 04, 2021
If You're A Cop, Listen Up! - And Stop Referring To The Public As "FUCKING CIVILIANS"
Originally uploaded to youtube on Saturday April 3 2021 and I ulpoaded it to Brighteon the next day - youtube is now well known for suppressing these messages so that's why I (InfowarsFan) decided to re-upload here
Original video description:
Tier 1 Citizen
46.9K subscribers (at that time)
Who is Tier 1 Citizen: https://tier1citizen.com/about
Interested in T1C slings: https://tier1citizen.com/shop/ols/categories/slings
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/tier1citizen
gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Tier1Citizen
gab Social: https://gab.com/Tier1Citizen
Optics Used - Trijicon:
ACOG 4x32 LED
ACOG 1.5x16S
RMR06
RMR08G
Optics Used - Aimpoint: Micro T-1
Holsters:
T REX Arms Sidecar
Bravo Concealment Torsion
Minuteman Defense Gat Caddy
Cameras: SONY HDR-AS15
Challenge Targets:
Stake Target - Human Silhouette - Handgun Rated
Stake Target - Human Silhouette - Rifle Rated
Stake Target - IPSC A Zone - Rifle Rated
Standard Head Assembly 6"x1/4" AR500
Full Size Human Silhouette Rifle Target - Static Stand
#everydaycarry #leadonsteel #fasttrigger #magpul #pewpew #tacticaltraining #rifles #sbr #shortbarreledrifle #airsoft #prepping #milsim #paintball #everygunlawisaninfringement
Abner Miranda, Not Airsoft, Firearms Training, T1C, Tier 1 Citizen, Tier 1 Citizen Training, Bravo Concealment DOS Torsion, GS17, Glock 19, Glock 17, CQC, CQB, CQC, Close Quarters Combat, Close Quarters Battle, Shooting Steel, Steel Targets
Originally uploaded to youtube on Saturday April 3 2021 and I ulpoaded it to Brighteon the next day - youtube is now well known for suppressing these messages so that's why I (InfowarsFan) decided to re-upload here
Original video description:
Tier 1 Citizen
46.9K subscribers (at that time)
Who is Tier 1 Citizen: https://tier1citizen.com/about
Interested in T1C slings: https://tier1citizen.com/shop/ols/categories/slings
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/tier1citizen
gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Tier1Citizen
gab Social: https://gab.com/Tier1Citizen
Optics Used - Trijicon:
ACOG 4x32 LED
ACOG 1.5x16S
RMR06
RMR08G
Optics Used - Aimpoint: Micro T-1
Holsters:
T REX Arms Sidecar
Bravo Concealment Torsion
Minuteman Defense Gat Caddy
Cameras: SONY HDR-AS15
Challenge Targets:
Stake Target - Human Silhouette - Handgun Rated
Stake Target - Human Silhouette - Rifle Rated
Stake Target - IPSC A Zone - Rifle Rated
Standard Head Assembly 6"x1/4" AR500
Full Size Human Silhouette Rifle Target - Static Stand
#everydaycarry #leadonsteel #fasttrigger #magpul #pewpew #tacticaltraining #rifles #sbr #shortbarreledrifle #airsoft #prepping #milsim #paintball #everygunlawisaninfringement
Abner Miranda, Not Airsoft, Firearms Training, T1C, Tier 1 Citizen, Tier 1 Citizen Training, Bravo Concealment DOS Torsion, GS17, Glock 19, Glock 17, CQC, CQB, CQC, Close Quarters Combat, Close Quarters Battle, Shooting Steel, Steel Targets
Keywords
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