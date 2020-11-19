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Classic Review：11/19/2020 Miles Guo explains court ruling for Michael Waller, French Wallop will be issued soon, which will again bring the DOJ case to the world’s attention，Peking University’s Founder Group is the inventor of voting machine software, which also controls everything relates to Chinese character and typesetting in the world; CCP will congratulate Biden because it knew the U.S. has solid evidence, and therefore CCP is determined to fight against the U.S. in this final battle