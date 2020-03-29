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WHO? Not Why (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 29 2020
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4 views • March 29, 2020
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WHO? Not Why (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 29 2020
Short List of Good Results from This Present Pandemic, and a Proper Understanding of Psalm 91:11-12: How Satan Misquoted and Misapplied It; and, So, Appreciation of How That We Choose Our Way and--When We Choose God--God Chooses Our Path. Scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
WHO? Not Why (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 29 2020
Short List of Good Results from This Present Pandemic, and a Proper Understanding of Psalm 91:11-12: How Satan Misquoted and Misapplied It; and, So, Appreciation of How That We Choose Our Way and--When We Choose God--God Chooses Our Path. Scripture: Proverbs 3:5-6
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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