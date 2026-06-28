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🚨Iran Warns: Don’t Interfere In Hormuz Reopening - FM Araghchi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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🚨 IRAN WARNS: DON’T INTERFERE IN HORMUZ REOPENING

Any outside attempt to interfere in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could delay the return of traffic through the vital route and fuel further escalation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned:

♦️ Under the Islamabad memorandum, the Strait of Hormuz should return to its pre-war capacity within 30 days once obstacles are removed

♦️ He stressed that the process must remain under Iran’s exclusive management, with Tehran holding responsibility for implementing the agreement

♦️ Tehran alone is responsible for managing the process and urged all parties to stick to the signed agreement

His warning followed overnight clashes in the Strait:

🌏 IRIB reported that vessels attempted to use illegal and unsafe routes south of the Strait, prompting clashes with the IRGC Navy

🌏 US forces reportedly struck targets near Sirik, Qeshm Island and Bandar-e Lengeh, while Trump said Washington hit missile and drone storage sites as well as coastal radar facilities

🌏 The IRGC retaliated by striking Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet’s naval base in Bahrain

🌏 The IRGC warned that vessels violating the rules in Hormuz will face a tougher response going forward

🌏 The IRGC Navy commander said US bases in the Middle East could face “hell” in the coming days

 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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