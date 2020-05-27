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Se acerca la boda y la redención del Mesías
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17 views • May 27, 2020
En esta enseñanza enlazamos la historia del libro de Rut con la festividad de Shavuot, de igual manera exponemos una conexión desde tiempos antiguos en la historia de Adan y Eva, Noé (Noaj), Avraham y finalmente nuestro mesías Yeshua. Existe un comun denominador en todas estas historias, el amor de los unos por los otros al poner por delante sus necesidades y no las propias.
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