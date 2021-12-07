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Pacific Eclipse – A tabletop exercise on smallpox pandemic response (Share this!!!!)
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114 views • December 07, 2021
I just discovered this, might be the first to talk about it. You have all heard of Event 201 and maybe Crimson Contagion, but have you heard of Pacific Eclipse? With the recent talk about Smallpox and my videos documenting SIGA Technologies (If you haven't watched it, check it out!) hearing about this now only makes me more sure they are going to try it.
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.docwirenews.com/abstracts/pacific-eclipse-a-tabletop-exercise-on-smallpox-pandemic-response/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21014468
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Telegram: https://t.me/therealchadchaddington
Sources:
https://www.docwirenews.com/abstracts/pacific-eclipse-a-tabletop-exercise-on-smallpox-pandemic-response/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X21014468
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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