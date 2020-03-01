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A Cry From Darkness (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: March 1st 2020
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A Cry From Darkness (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: March 1st 2020
David Cried From a Dark Place Where He was not Feeling the Hand of God. Here as in Other Passages of Scripture, God Must Douse Other Lights or Bide his Time Until the Strayed Lamb Can See God's Light. Scripture: Psalm 88:1-7
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
A Cry From Darkness (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: March 1st 2020
David Cried From a Dark Place Where He was not Feeling the Hand of God. Here as in Other Passages of Scripture, God Must Douse Other Lights or Bide his Time Until the Strayed Lamb Can See God's Light. Scripture: Psalm 88:1-7
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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