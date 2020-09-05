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Markiplier Gets Censored By YouTube After He Criticized Them For Censoring Another Creator
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38 views • September 05, 2020
Apologist Justin Derby analyzes YouTube retaliating against Markiplier criticizing them for unjustly censoring another creator by taking down one of Markiplier's videos and giving him a strike.

Markiplier stands up for Cr1TiKaL amid 'unfair' YouTube controversy:
https://archive.vn/vtSqB

YouTube Just Gave Me a Strike...:
https://youtu.be/z0K6r1hoD7I

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Track: Warriyo - Mortals (feat. Laura Brehm) [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJg-Y5byMMw&;list=RDyJg-Y5byMMw&start_radio=1
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/mortals
Keywords
censorshipyoutubemarkiplier
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