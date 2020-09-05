Markiplier Gets Censored By YouTube After He Criticized Them For Censoring Another Creator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Markiplier stands up for Cr1TiKaL amid 'unfair' YouTube controversy:
https://archive.vn/vtSqB
YouTube Just Gave Me a Strike...:
https://youtu.be/z0K6r1hoD7I
If you have Dissenter, I encourage you to comment on this video with Dissenter; I will be looking on Dissenter for any comments on TTOR videos.
If you want to buy “Another Inconveneint Truth”, you can go to:
https://www.amazon.com/Another-Inconvenient-Truth-Justin-Derby-ebook/dp/B01DV6S43E/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=another+inconvenient+truth+justin+derby&qid=1597609132&sr=8-1
If you want to contribute financially to TTOR, you can go to:
Teespring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/ttor-treasure-chest
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/the-objective-reality
Ko-Fi: https://www.ko-fi.com/jd_ttor#
TTOR Website: https://ttor.faithlifesites.com/
TTOR Blog: https://truththeobjectivereality.blogspot.com
Sparta Report: https://www.spartareport.com/author/ttor/
Follow TTOR on the following social media:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ttor/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/TTOR
BitTube.TV: https://bittube.tv/profile/TTOR
Dlive: https://dlive.tv/TTOR
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/5d649488bbe53
UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TTOR
Gab: https://gab.ai/TTOR
Dissenter: https://dissenter.com/user/TTOR
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/TTOR/posts
Gorf: https://gorf.social/ttor
Mumblit: https://www.mumblit.com/Justin_Derby
Qoto: https://qoto.org/web/accounts/194624
USA.Life: https://usa.life/truththeobjectivereality
MeWe: https://mewe.com/profile/5bd2badcee526f0bf58e8813
Minds: minds.com/Truth_The_Objective_Reality
Censor Wars: https://www.censorwars.com/truththeobjectivereality
Track: Warriyo - Mortals (feat. Laura Brehm) [NCS Release]
Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds.
Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJg-Y5byMMw&;list=RDyJg-Y5byMMw&start_radio=1
Free Download / Stream: http://ncs.io/mortals