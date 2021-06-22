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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1107 - John Doe - Report on the crime
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The victim was driving a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis, when a female passenger began using expletives. When the driver objected to the language being used and told her to stop, she called her boyfriend Smith, who got on the bus and beat the driver in an attack caught on both a bystander’s camera, as well as bus surveillance systems.
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