NWO: The Vatican's global ecumenical movement

Credits to the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. Their websites are www.remnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. Their email is [email protected].
Revelation 17:12 speaks of ten kings giving their allegiance to the Vatican beast, being the pope.
In Revelation 17:13-14 we read: These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast. These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.
And in Revelation 18:8-9, God will send fire from heaven to miserably destroy the whore of Babylon, the babylonian roman catholic church.
Praise God Almighty.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: [email protected]