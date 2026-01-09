NWO: The Vatican's global ecumenical movement

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Revelation 17:12 speaks of ten kings giving their allegiance to the Vatican beast, being the pope.





In Revelation 17:13-14 we read: These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast. These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.





And in Revelation 18:8-9, God will send fire from heaven to miserably destroy the whore of Babylon, the babylonian roman catholic church.





Praise God Almighty.





