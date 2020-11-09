COVID, Pandemics, and Unclean Meat

With countries like the USA reporting over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in November 2020 and a "second wave of the pandemic" hitting Europe, some have wondered, how we can better prevent future pandemics? Researchers believe that Chinese horseshoe bats and probably pangolins were involved in the creation of the novel coronavirus. Pigs, chimps, monkeys, and other unclean animals have been connected to pandemics over the course of human history. Does the Bible prohibit the consumption of these animals as well as the consumption of animal blood? Could it be possible that the human digestive system is not intended to properly digest unclean flesh or animal blood? Does the Bible warn about future pestilences and death coming? Will most humans repent or are they prophesied to not do so despite plagues that the Bible says will come? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.